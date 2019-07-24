Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Insider Sells $1,587,686.75 in Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 35,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,587,686.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MLHR stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 330,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,086. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 60,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

