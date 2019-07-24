Hexavest Inc. Acquires 897,247 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,736,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 897,247 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $74,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,374.6% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. 37,244,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,934,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $45.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

