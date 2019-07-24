Hexavest Inc. Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of RY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.43. 15,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

