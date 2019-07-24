Hexavest Inc. Has $45.32 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,581 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $45,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 40,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.