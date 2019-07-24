Hexavest Inc. Has $51.66 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $51,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 387,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,861,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,862 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,475,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Standpoint Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,433 shares of company stock worth $6,680,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

