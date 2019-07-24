Hexavest Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 236.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 253,019 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000. Fis Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 117,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Shares of EZA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 77,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,163. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

