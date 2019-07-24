Hexavest Inc. Lowers Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 877,521 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of B2Gold worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,501,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 875,271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,069,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,143 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,301,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $22,849,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,914,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,960. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.67 million.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

