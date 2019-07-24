Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 197,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,082. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

