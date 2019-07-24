Hexavest Inc. Sells 3,412 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Biogen by 150.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.34. 586,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,483. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $216.12 and a 52-week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.