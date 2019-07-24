Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,779 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,815,000 after buying an additional 374,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,297,609,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,479,369,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,582,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after buying an additional 359,736 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.78. 1,791,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,723. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $202.77 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

