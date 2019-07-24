High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.12

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $10.75. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 35,430 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.17.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$37,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,786.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

