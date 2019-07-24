Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.32-3.38 EPS.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 22,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,858,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 301,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,320,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

