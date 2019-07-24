HorusPay Trading Up 77.8% This Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $884,957.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00290845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.01683740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

