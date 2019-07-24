HT Partners LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,134,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,977.3% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,040,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,079 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 886,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 722,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 189,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 32,784 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

