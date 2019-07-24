Hudbay Minerals Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Haywood Securities Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$388.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.44 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. CSFB reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.42.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$3,284,358.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,324,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

