Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Tops $10.11 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Hydro has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $226,706.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, DEx.top and Bittrex. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.26 or 0.05948332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046602 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,453,999,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart, DEx.top, Upbit, IDEX, CoinEx, Bittrex, Mercatox, BitForex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

