IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,007,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.19. 11,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,460. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.67. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $144.71 and a 12-month high of $244.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

