ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 15,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,372 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $99,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,747,344.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,503 over the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.91. 109,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78. ICF International has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

