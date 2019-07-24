Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.89

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Unique Fabricating and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $573.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.39 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 112,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ichor by 5,172.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Ichor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 173,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

