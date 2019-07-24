Icollege (ASX:ICT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), 388,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.56.

Icollege Company Profile (ASX:ICT)

iCollege Limited provides vocational education and training solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers training to develop skills and knowledge required to gain employment or advance careers in various industry sectors, including construction, nursing, disability, hospitality, business, English language, and health and fitness.

