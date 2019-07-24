ICSGlobal (ASX:ICS) Trading 1% Higher

ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.02 ($0.72), 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.01.

ICSGlobal Company Profile (ASX:ICS)

ICS Global Limited, an investment holding company, provides medical billing services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers medical billing and collection services to medical consultants and specialists. ICS Global Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ICSGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICSGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.