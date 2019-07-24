identitii (ASX:ID8) Trading Up 14.3%

identitii Ltd (ASX:ID8)’s stock price was up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), approximately 18,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.41.

Get identitii alerts:

In other identitii news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Armstrong acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$48,080.00 ($34,099.29).

About identitii (ASX:ID8)

identitii Limited, a financial technology company, develops enterprise software products for the financial services and banking institutions in Australia and internationally. It offers Serra, a bank-to-bank federated database management system that uses block chain technology to enable the secure and auditable exchange of information between financial institutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for identitii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for identitii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.