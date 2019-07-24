Illumina (ILMN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2019 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2019 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2019 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $380.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $377.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2019 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/11/2019 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2019 – Illumina had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00. They wrote, “We recently had the privilege of hosting Illumina CFO Sam Samad and VP of IR Jacquie Ross for two days of investor meetings. As less than 0.02% of humans have ever been sequenced and less than 1% of variants in the human genome have been fully characterized, we see a multi-year path to growth ahead in research and clinical sequencing. While near-term risks linger (closing of the PACB acquisition this summer; accelerated ramp of revenue in 2H/19; successful deployment of pop. gen projects; and a recovery in direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing), we’re confident that demand for high-margin sequencing consumables is intact, and we believe Illumina’s $600-700M+/ year commitment to R&D spend, coupled with best-in-class people, will enable ILMN to maintain its leadership position for years – we reiterate BUY, raise our PT to $360.””

5/30/2019 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Illumina stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $1,004,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,516 shares in the company, valued at $86,009,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,991 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,166. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after buying an additional 170,046 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Illumina by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

