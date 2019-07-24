Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01), 560,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 358,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $1.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.07.

Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings plc designs, manufactures, and supplies portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.