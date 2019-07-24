ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.26

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $9.52. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 106,373 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

