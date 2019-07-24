India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.23. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 2,804 shares trading hands.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

