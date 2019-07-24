Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.79 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. 173,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.