Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

