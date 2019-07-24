Innova (INN) Market Capitalization Tops $60,549.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $60,549.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

