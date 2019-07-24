Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $53.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.04 million. Inseego reported sales of $49.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $224.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.85 million to $226.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.52 million, with estimates ranging from $263.43 million to $281.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Inseego by 124.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 54.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. 34,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,542. The company has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.