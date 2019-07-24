Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys 7,648 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $19,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $19,196.48.

On Friday, July 19th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $16,325.04.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $8,585.28.

On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $9,173.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,888 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $18,606.08.

On Monday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $3,270.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,844 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $21,900.80.

On Friday, July 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 101 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $333.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 581 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $1,923.11.

On Monday, July 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,164 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $11,042.36.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,935. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

