Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$280,823.40 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$312.03, for a total value of C$280,823.40.

John Kenneth Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total value of C$995,883.20.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$311.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$311.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of C$228.35 and a one year high of C$323.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3500012 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$331.80.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

