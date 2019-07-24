Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 8,212 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,042. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,127,000 after purchasing an additional 513,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,440,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

