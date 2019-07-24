Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $6,542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,527,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 22,069 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,434,926.38.

On Monday, July 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 72,069 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $4,691,691.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Dagmar Dolby sold 26,358 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,533.58.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,063,187.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,253,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 51,777 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,368,611.62.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,729.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $6,062,587.43.

DLB traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 213,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $338.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

