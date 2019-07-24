Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,911. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 909,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $11,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,215,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after acquiring an additional 260,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 1,082.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Photronics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,023,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 181,018 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

