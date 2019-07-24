Insider Selling: Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 131,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,978. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $87,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

