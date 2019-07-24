Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $37.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

