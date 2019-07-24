Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $301,213.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

