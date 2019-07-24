Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after acquiring an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after acquiring an additional 627,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,503,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 280,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,483. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

