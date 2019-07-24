Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. 15,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

