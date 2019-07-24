Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.16

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and traded as high as $21.99. Insmed shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 21,692 shares.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

