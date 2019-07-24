Insolar (INS) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Insolar token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Liqui and Okcoin Korea. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $4.15 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00298336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.01720734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00119710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Binance, OKex, Kucoin, Liqui, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Coinrail and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

