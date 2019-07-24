Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading 14% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)’s stock price traded up 14% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.22, 1,274,399 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 469,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,264 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

About Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

