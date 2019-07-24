Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.92 ($1.28).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 81.78 ($1.07) on Monday. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.36.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

