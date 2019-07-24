Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Spence Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 6.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.19. 29,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,106. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

