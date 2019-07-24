Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,106 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.79. The stock had a trading volume of 613,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

