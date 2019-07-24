Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

