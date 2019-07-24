Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 43,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,520. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.51.

