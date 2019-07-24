Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Danaher (DHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2019 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Danaher was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Danaher had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

7/18/2019 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $148.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.69. 2,946,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,833. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $2,976,176.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,059 shares of company stock valued at $79,559,586 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,272,336,000 after purchasing an additional 296,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,352,000 after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $747,082,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

