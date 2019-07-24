Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 2,500 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 56,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 162,920 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,130. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

